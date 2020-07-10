'Plot to cover up mysteries': Opposition raises questions over Vikas Dubey's encounter

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The encounter killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey has raised doubts on the police approach. The opposition parties have slammed the police administration and state government for eliminating the criminal in allegedly a hush-hush manner.

Dubey was arrested by Ujjain police on Thursday and was being brought to Kanpur by a team of STF sleuths. Four personnel of STF were also injured during the encounter.

Launching a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav called it a plot to cover up many mysteries which could have unravelled if Dubey had opened his mouth. That could have caused trouble for the government. Yadav tweeted: “The car has now overturned, but the government was saved from being overturning because of their secret.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resorted to a poetic thought to pull sarcasm on the dispensation. The Congress leader said: Kayee jawabon se achchhi hai khamoshi uski; Na jane kitne sawalon ki aabroo rakh li .....” (His silence is better than many answers. He has kept the honour of many questions intact)...

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hinted at the allegations of a nexus between Dubey and powerful personalities. "This is the end of a criminal but what about his crimes and people who protected him?” she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasad tweeted: “With the end of Vikas Dubey in custody the government has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with people in positions of power because of whom criminals flourish, has ended too.”

BSP chief Mayawati has demanded an in-depth probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India into Dubey's encounter and all other aspects related to him.

The BSP chief, in her tweet, said that the probe was also necessary to ensure justice to the families of eight policemen who were martyred in the ambush by the deceased gangster. She also suggested that an inquiry would also help in exposing the nexus among criminals, police, and politicians and guilty should be adequately punished. Only then, the system could be cleansed, said the BSP chief.

Another tweet targeting the police encounter of Vikas Dubey was made by former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. “Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey,” tweeted Abdullah.

Former MP CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also tweeted saying the thing people were speculating on, has now been carried out. “What was suspected has been done. The politicians, police, and other government officials Dubey had contact with, will no longer be exposed. In the last 3-4 days, two other colleagues of Vikas Dubey have also had encounters, but why is the pattern of the three encounters the same?," he tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh further said that it was necessary to find out why Dubey had chosen the Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh to surrender. "Which influential person of MP had come here to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?” he tweeted.