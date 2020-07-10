Rajasthan BJP chief faces privilege move for his controversial remarks during Rajya Sabha polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia is all set to be dragged into a breach of privilege motion brought against him in the Assembly for his controversial remarks during the last month’s keenly contested Rajya Sabha polls.

Amid charges and counter-charges by the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, the saffron party has said that if Poonia faces the privilege motion, then CM Ashok Gehlot too deserves the same for making charges of horse-trading against BJP leaders during the RS polls.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has prima facie found merit in the privilege motion by Sanyam Lodha, a Congress-supporting Independent MLA. Joshi has summoned Poonia to explain his stand. In case Joshi decides to go with the complaint, then the privilege motion against Poonia will be placed before the Assembly.

In his complaint on June 21, Lodha blamed Poonia for allegedly tarnishing the image of 23 lawmakers by “remarking” that these MLAs were offered bribes — ranging from offers of mines, plots, and cash — by the ruling Congress to vote in favour of their candidates in the RS polls.

Ten days before the RS polls on June 19, Gehlot had made serious charges of horse-trading, claiming that top BJP leaders were trying to lure away Congress and Independent MLAs to cross-vote during the polls.

In addition, chief whip of the Congress Mahesh Joshi had filed a complaint about alleged horse-trading with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Gehlot had later sent the case to the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police. But, so far, nobody has been questioned in the case.

“The remarks were made outside the Assembly. While presenting my case before the Speaker, I will adhere to all norms to keep the dignity of the House,” said Poonia.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria argued that Lodha’s privilege motion has not named a single MLA and should be rejected.