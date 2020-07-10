Slain UP don Vikas Dubey tests negative for Covid-19, autopsy underway

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of conducting the autopsy of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, a team of doctors took his sample for the COVID-19 test which showed negative results later in the day.

Currently, his post-mortem examination is underway on camera by another team of doctors.

Dubey was killed in an encounter when a team of STF sleuths was bringing him back to Kanpur from Ujjain where he was arrested near the Mahakal temple by local police on Thursday morning in a dramatic fashion.

Notably, Dubey, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, was the main accused of killing eight policemen at his village Bikru under Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. He along with his henchmen had ambushed a police party that had gone to his house to arrest him in a case of attempt to murder.

The encounter between the gangster and the escorting cops took place after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle after hitting a road divider near Barra, around 5 km from Kanpur city, early on Friday morning. In the melee, the criminal allegedly snatched the pistol of IO Inspector Ramakant Pachauri and tried to flee while firing at cops. The escorting police team retaliated injuring the gangster. Three cops were also hurt in the crossfire. Dubey was rushed to Hallet hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar claimed that 21 aides of Vikas Dubey were named and 60-70 unnamed persons were booked in the case lodged for killing eight cops in Bikru village. “So far, three persons of those named in FIR have been in police custody. Six of the accused have been killed in a police

encounter, seven have been sent to jail, and rest 12 are absconding,” said the ADG.

A team of all the senior officers of Kanpur administration, including ADG JN Singh, IG Mohit Agarwal, SP Dinesh Kumar P, and DM Bramhdev Tiwari were present at Hallet hospital where the autopsy was underway.

No one from his family and village was coming forward to receive his body after the autopsy, sources said.