Two Lashkar militants killed BJP leader and his kin in Bandipora: Kashmir IG

Both the attackers, the other  a local, involved in the pre-planned attack were identified, it said, adding that all 10 security guards of the slain BJP leader were arrested.

Published: 10th July 2020 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar.

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including one from Pakistan, were involved in the assassination of BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora, the police said. 

Although Bari was provided security guards, none was present at the spot when he and his family members were attacked by militants. 

“After analysing the CCTV footage and circumstances, the killing of the BJP leader and his family members seems to be a pre-planned attack of militants,” Inspector General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told media in Bandipora.

Bari, his brother Umar, who was the district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, and their father Bashir Ahmad, a BJP member, were gunned down by militants on Wednesday evening at their shop, just few 100 yards away from a police station.

The IG said security forces have launched a manhunt to track down the militants and they would be “eliminated”.Later, the slain BJP worker and two of his family members were laid to rest at a graveyard in Bandipora. 

