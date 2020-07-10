STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal tourism department reopens 10 facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Among those opened to the public are the Morgan House tourist lodge in Kalimpong in North Bengal and a property in the seaside resort town of Digha, the tourism department official said.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shantiniketan

Shantiniketan

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal tourism department has reopened at least 10 of its facilities in different parts of the state, even as the travel industry reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Among those opened to the public are the Morgan House tourist lodge in Kalimpong in North Bengal and a property in the seaside resort town of Digha, the tourism department official said.

"Out of 34 tourist lodges spread across the state, at least 10 have been reopened," he said.

All care is being taken to ensure safety of tourists in the present pandemic situation with sanitisation of every room after check-out of guests, the official said.

"In order to maintain social distancing, food is served in rooms only and not at the in-house restaurants," he said.

Online bookings can be made from the West Bengal tourism website.

The other places where the tourist lodges have been reopened are Bishnupur, Maithon, Diamond Harbour, Tilabari, Rangabitan in Shantiniketan, Bakkhali, Jhargram and Malancha, the official said.

Raj Basu, Convenor of Association for Conservation and Tourism, said thousands of people related to the tourism business are suffering in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is not only those in the hotel and resort business, but the drivers of tourist vehicles, guides and many others are out of work," he said.

Basu said that though some facilities have reopened in north Bengal, inflow of tourists is yet to pick up.

Lack of regular train services is also a hindrance to movement of tourists, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal tourism
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp