STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activist Akhil Gogoi, Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal test positive for COVID-19

Earlier, Gogoi's associates, Dharjya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, had also tested positive at the Guwahati jail recently.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Akhil Gogoi (L) and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Activist Akhil Gogoi (L) and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Jailed Assamese activist Akhil Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and his younger brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, who is a former MP, tested positive for coronavirus. "An antigen test conducted today (Saturday) revealed he (Gogoi) is infected with COVID-19," IG (Prisons) Dasarath Das told The New Indian Express.

The results of the activist's two previous tests were negative. Das said Gogoi would be taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Gogoi, who is an RTI activist and leader of peasants' body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee, has been lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati for the past six months following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged nexus with Maoists.

On May 29, the NIA had filed the charge-sheet against him and his three associates for alleged sedition and terror activities vis-à-vis their role in the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act that rocked the state in December last year.

His associates, Dharjya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, had also tested positive at the Guwahati jail recently. So far, 55 inmates of the jail, including former insurgent leader Ranjan Daimary, tested positive.

Meanwhile, Dhubri MP and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal was being treated at his Mumbai residence and his Sirajuddin was admitted to a hospital in the city after the siblings tested positive for the virus. "The sugar level in my blood has been fluctuating since last week and I am at bed rest under doctor’s supervision at my home. I am diabetic and have confined myself to my home, avoiding travels and meetings since the pandemic broke out," Badruddin had tweeted on Friday.

Assam BJP MLAs Bolin Chetia and Krishnendu Paul also tested positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Sirajuddin Ajmal COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp