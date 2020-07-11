Assam flood situation worsens, death toll rises to 42

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two more people died as the flood situation in Assam suddenly worsened following the rains for the past two days.

The deaths occurred in Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts of Lower Assam. With these, the death toll rose to 42. Twenty-four others had lost their lives in landslides.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over six lakh people are affected in 1,109 villages and localities across 20 of the state’s 33 districts. The standing crop affected was in areas of over 46,000 hectares.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads in some districts. Almost all major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Burhi Dehing, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki and Gaurang were flowing above the danger level at several places.

The authorities set up 92 relief camps in nine districts where 8,474 people were taking refuge. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were engaged in rescuing the marooned.

At the Kaziranga National Park, 41 animals died so far due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The animals included one rhino, one wild buffalo, one swamp deer, three wild boars and 35 hog deer. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park.

Neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh is also witnessing a flood-like situation. On Friday, eight people, including three minors, were killed in two separate incidents of landslides that were triggered by incessant rains.