COVID-19: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths in Maharashtra jails

Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-affected with 219 cases, followed by Mumbai Central Jail which has 181, while Akola and Solapur prisons have 72 and 62 cases respectively.

Published: 11th July 2020 05:47 PM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PUNE: A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday.

"Of the 596 inmates, 351 have recovered. Of the 174 jail staff who were infected, 93 have now recovered. Four inmates have died of the infection so far," he added.

Incidentally, Pune's Yerawada Central Jail, among the most crowded in the state, has reported only one COVID-19 case so far, officials pointed out.

