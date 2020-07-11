STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Maharashtra government asks mandals to size down Ganapati celebrations this year

According to a government SOP, people have been asked to focus on online darshan of Ganesha during the festival using Facebook and local cable network.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees carry the Ganesha idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion which marks the end of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai

Devotees carry the Ganesha idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion which marks the end of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra home department issued the standard operational procedures (SOP) for the Ganesh festival this year so that there won't a major spread of COVID-19. It asked people to focus on online darshan of Ganesha during the festival using Facebook and local cable network.

According to the SOP, it is mandatory for the Ganesh Mandal to seek permission from the local corporation. "While erecting the pandal and doing other decoration, the Ganesh mandals should follow the guidelines given by the Bombay High court and the local corporation. The decoration should not more that will obstruct the road and other establishments," a circular said.

"The height of Ganesh should not be more than four feet for public Ganesh mandal while two feet for the household Ganesh festival celebration. This year, rather than traditional celebration like brining new idol, the Ganesh idol of marble, eco-friendly clay idol or copper made idol should be used for the celebration. The immersion should be done at home only," it added.

It further reads that people should avoid crowded places and not to come out unnecessary in view of the pandemic situation during the celebration of Ganesh festival. "Ganesh mandals should extract money as a part of the donations. If someone donates voluntarily then only the donation should be taken otherwise it should be avoided," it said.

"Besides, there should not be a big advertisement and message of this year should social and health-related that will help to create awareness among people. The mandal should arrange the blood donation camp, health check-up and other health-related activities rather than crowd-pulling activities. While doing aarati and other religious activities, mandals should ensure that there will not be a big assembly of people that will result in spreading the virus," it stated.

It reads that the people should be given darshan of Ganesha through online by using Facebook, and local cable network. "The disinfection of Mandal pandal and premises should happen regularly and thermal screening and temperature checking should be also done. The social distancing norms should be followed strictly and the use of the mask is mandatory while coming out of houses. No immersion procession will be permitted, it should be done at home or own local locality itself only," stated the circular.    

