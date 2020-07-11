STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘End China dependance, leverage global tie-ups’

NEW DELHI: The thrust of the White paper prepared by the Centre is on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ending dependency on Chinese products while it calls for leveraging international partnership with other countries in various sectors. 

The white paper on “Focused Interventions for ‘Make in India’ –post COVID 19” by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous organization under the Department of Science & Technology, mentions that American, European and Japanese manufacturers are already planning for exiting China.  India could be a cost-effective manufacturing alternative, it said. 

“India’s Broad based Labor force, 519 million, only second to China’s 783 million is a big enabling factor. However, to set up a Global manufacturing base, India needs to invest in robust infrastructure like assured power supply, efficient port and road operations and greater ease in custom clearance and support base system of moving away from input/raw material base system & be a part of the supply/value added chain,” it said. 

Highlighting India’s large dependency for electronics components on China, the document says that the data shows that the dependency is so high that much of the production of consumer electronics in India is a function of the import of required electronic components from China. “Hence, with the help of a planned technology stimulus enabling significant reduction of dependency on China for imports, India’s GDP can soar high this FY with positive numbers along with needful employment generation.” 

