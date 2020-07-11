STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India and China are partners rather than rivals, should pursue win-win cooperation, says envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said India and China should pursue a win-win cooperation instead of a zero-sum game. In a video message, the Chinese envoy focussed on five key points by which India-China relations could move forward.

In his 18-minute-long message, Sun made reference to the centuries-old ties between the two nations and the agreements reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their informal summits.

“We need to seek convergence while putting aside differences and not impose one’s will on the other. We should honour our commitment, walk the talk, and ensure implementation of the leaders’ consensus in letter and in spirit,” Sun said. He urged both sides to hold timely strategic communication, manage differences through dialogue and not let them become disputes.

Calling the ‘sensitive and complicated’ border issue a  leftover from history, the Chinese envoy said both sides needed to find a fair and reasonable solution through equal consultation and negotiation. “Pending an ultimate settlement, we both agree to work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.

The conversation between the Special Representatives resulted in “positive consensus on easing the current border situation” and “frontline troops are disengaging on the ground in accordance with the consensus reached by the Military Corps Commanders”, he said. However, Sun said both sides can avoid any strategic miscalculation only by having a correct view of each other’s intentions with open and inclusive attitude.

