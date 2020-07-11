Jharkhand CM undergoes Covid-19 test after coming in contact with infected minister, MLA

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, along with his family members, underwent the Covid-19 test on Saturday after his Cabinet colleague Mithlesh Thakur and party MLA Mathura Mahto with whom he came in contact with tested positive on Tuesday.

Earlier, an official release from Chief Minister’s office (CMO) stated that Soren had come in contact with Thakur recently following which he had put himself in home quarantine.

Notably, Soren, along with his Principal Secretary and Press Advisor, had put himself in home quarantine as they had come in contact with the party leaders who were tested positive.

“As per the directions from higher officials, swab samples of at least 23 persons in the official residence of the Chief Minister were taken on Saturday,” said Ranchi Civil Surgeon VB Prasad. Test results are expected to come by Sunday, he added.

Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni informed that samples are being collected on the basis of contact tracing of Cabinet Minister and MLA found positive on Tuesday.

“As per the protocol, samples are being collected on the basis of contact tracing of the cabinet minister and other MLA who were found positive for coronavirus on Tuesday,” said Kulkarni. Chief Minister himself had come in contact with the Cabinet Minister and MLA following which decision was taken to

collect samples from him and other persons at his official residence, he added.

Meanwhile, entry of outsiders to the official residence of Chief Minister in Ranchi was restricted.