STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM undergoes Covid-19 test after coming in contact with infected minister, MLA

Samples are being collected on the basis of contact tracing of the minister and MLA found positive on Tuesday.

Published: 11th July 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, along with his family members, underwent the Covid-19 test on Saturday after his Cabinet colleague Mithlesh Thakur and party MLA Mathura Mahto with whom he came in contact with tested positive on Tuesday.

Earlier, an official release from Chief Minister’s office (CMO) stated that Soren had come in contact with Thakur recently following which he had put himself in home quarantine.

Notably, Soren, along with his Principal Secretary and Press Advisor, had put himself in home quarantine as they had come in contact with the party leaders who were tested positive.

“As per the directions from higher officials, swab samples of at least 23 persons in the official residence of the Chief Minister were taken on Saturday,” said Ranchi Civil Surgeon VB Prasad. Test results are expected to come by Sunday, he added.

Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni informed that samples are being collected on the basis of contact tracing of Cabinet Minister and MLA found positive on Tuesday.

“As per the protocol, samples are being collected on the basis of contact tracing of the cabinet minister and other MLA who were found positive for coronavirus on Tuesday,” said Kulkarni. Chief Minister himself had come in contact with the Cabinet Minister and MLA following which decision was taken to
collect samples from him and other persons at his official residence, he added.

Meanwhile, entry of outsiders to the official residence of Chief Minister in Ranchi was restricted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mithlesh Thakur Jharkhand coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp