STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai resident who threatened to 'blow up' Yogi Adityanath moves Allahabad HC for bail

According to the prosecution, Khan had sent the WhatsApp message on May 21 this year on the mobile phone used for social media desk of the 112 Headquarters.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

A Mumbai resident was arrested for allegedly threatening to 'blow up' UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad high court on Friday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on the bail plea of a Mumbai resident, arrested for allegedly threatening to 'blow up' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A Lucknow bench of the high court sought the government's stand on Mumbai resident Kamran Amin Khan, who had allegedly issued the threat in a WhatsApp message to the UP police helpline number 112.

The bench of Justice Alok Mathur asked the Uttar Pradesh police to respond to Khan's plea by July 15, the next date of hearing.

According to the prosecution, Khan had sent the WhatsApp message on May 21 this year on the mobile phone used for social media desk of the 112 Headquarters.

Gomati Nagar Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar subsequently lodged an FIR May 22 on the basis of the threat message.

The FIR was lodged under sections 505(1) (b) (for making statements aimed at causing alarm in public), 505 (2) (making statements creating class hatred), 506 (making criminal intimidation), 507 (making intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act Act.

Khan was subsequently arrested by an Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team on May 26 from Mumbai.

During the preliminary hearing of the bail plea on Friday, Additional Government Advocate Rao Narendra Singh vehemently opposed it, asserting that the accused is a 'menace to the society and system' and he must be kept in jail.

Khan's counsel Vivek Chandra, however, leaded that his client had committed the offence in frustration.

He also argued that no case, as alleged by the police, was made out against Khan.

'All the offences are bailable in nature except the one under section 505(1) (b) of the IPC but this offence is not made out of the prosecution's allegations,' he argued, pleading for the bail to Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Allahabad high court Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp