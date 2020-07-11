Mumbai resident who threatened to 'blow up' Yogi Adityanath moves Allahabad HC for bail

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad high court on Friday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on the bail plea of a Mumbai resident, arrested for allegedly threatening to 'blow up' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A Lucknow bench of the high court sought the government's stand on Mumbai resident Kamran Amin Khan, who had allegedly issued the threat in a WhatsApp message to the UP police helpline number 112.

The bench of Justice Alok Mathur asked the Uttar Pradesh police to respond to Khan's plea by July 15, the next date of hearing.

According to the prosecution, Khan had sent the WhatsApp message on May 21 this year on the mobile phone used for social media desk of the 112 Headquarters.

Gomati Nagar Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar subsequently lodged an FIR May 22 on the basis of the threat message.

The FIR was lodged under sections 505(1) (b) (for making statements aimed at causing alarm in public), 505 (2) (making statements creating class hatred), 506 (making criminal intimidation), 507 (making intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act Act.

Khan was subsequently arrested by an Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team on May 26 from Mumbai.

During the preliminary hearing of the bail plea on Friday, Additional Government Advocate Rao Narendra Singh vehemently opposed it, asserting that the accused is a 'menace to the society and system' and he must be kept in jail.

Khan's counsel Vivek Chandra, however, leaded that his client had committed the offence in frustration.

He also argued that no case, as alleged by the police, was made out against Khan.

'All the offences are bailable in nature except the one under section 505(1) (b) of the IPC but this offence is not made out of the prosecution's allegations,' he argued, pleading for the bail to Khan.