Need population control law if we want to stand with developed nations: Giriraj Singh

Singh urged the people not to politicise the population control laws or connect it with religion.

Published: 11th July 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Advocating for a population control law, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that the rising population of the country has become a challenge and added that strict laws for the same are required if we want to stand with developed nations.

Speaking on World Population Day, Singh said, "The rising population has become a challenge. If we want to stand with developed nations, we'll have to bring a Population Control Act - a strict law which will be applicable to everyone in this country regardless of any religion they follow."

He said that the population can be both an asset and a liability at times.

"Today, the population boom in India has become a challenge. There is a need to control it. Because, the way our population is rising. We have over 18 percent of the world population. Whereas we only have 2 percent of the total land and 4 percent of the water," Singh said.

"If China had not introduced population control laws in 1979, they would have had another 60 crore population in the country. Population control was a key turning point in the development of the neighbouring country," he added.

Singh also urged the people not to politicise the population control laws or connect it with religion.

"This should only be connected to the development of the country," Singh, a senior BJP leader, said. (ANI)

