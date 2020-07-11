STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No central data on clinical features of COVID-19 patients despite 8 lakh cases

The lack of these crucial bits of information is hampering clinical decisions of doctors and public policy regarding the outbreak management, experts said.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker takes updates from a woman in Mumbai | PTI

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A directive by the National COVID Task Force to the ICMR to study the clinical features of coronavirus patients in the Indian context and their diagnostic and prognostic value in different age and gender groups has remained on paper for the last three months.

As a result, there is no centralised information yet on key questions such as profile of those falling sick, how are comorbidities influencing outcomes, and what is the actual cause of death. Even though India has nearly 8 lakh COVID cases, there is no information on whether outcomes are different for patients receiving hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir or plasma therapy.  

The lack of these crucial bits of information is hampering clinical decisions of doctors and public policy regarding the outbreak management, experts said. Task force members said the issue was discussed several times in March-April after which the ICMR was asked to develop a protocol for generating the dataset. But, they said, the project never took off.

“The idea was to generate data on a standard format from every hospital where COVID patients are getting treated and analyse them nationally to inform policy decisions,” said a task force member. “It was an important exercise that would have greatly helped our understanding of the disease but it did not get implemented.” ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava could not be contacted for his comments despite several attempts. 

Experts stressed that a central exercise proposed by the task force was all the more important due to poor culture and practice of clinical research in India. “People are being treated in government and private hospitals, and doctors there have neither the time nor the incentives to write papers,” said Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust DBT Indian Alliance.

“ICMR being India’s premier medical research agency should have been doing this and maybe they are.” Epidemiologist Dr Jammi N Rao said that no significant studies were reported because private hospitals seem to have no interest and public hospitals may not have the capacity. “One solution might be to require private hospitals to make their raw data available to local medical college departments of social medicine and public health,” he suggested. “Teams of post graduate students in medical colleges pursuing courses in public health or community medicine, if they were well-guided with good statistical support, can churn out such reports to inform both clinical decision making and public policy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus COVID patients
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp