Railways freeze recruitment to cut losses due to Covid

In a bid to reduce administrative expenditure owing to losses during the lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided not to fill any new posts across the country. 

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce administrative expenditure owing to losses during the lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided not to fill any new posts across the country. Last November, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the administrative works to fill around 2.93 lakh posts in the sector had begun. However, with the country requiring all resources to combat Covid-19 crisis, an action plan has been prepared for economic measures and rationalisation of expenditure. Accordingly, the Railway Board ordered zonal railways and production units to freeze creation of new posts except in safety category until further orders. 

The apex body of the railways also ordered zonal railways to review the posts created in the last two years and to surrender the same if recruitment was not completed. In addition, 50 per cent of existing vacancies in non-safety categories including mechanical, electrical and signal and telecommunication departments should also be surrendered, added the Railway Board.

Official sources from Southern Railway said that they are yet to get any official orders to assess the number of posts to be surrendered in the non-safety category. Sources from the railway employees union said the staff strength of Southern Railway is only 80,000 in six divisions, as against sanctioned strength of 1.02 lakh. 

“Many crucial posts, which were filled with retired staff in the last few months, became vacant after many got relieved from their posts during lockdown. The railways should try to fill these vacancies at the earliest,” said an office bearer of employees union.

2 more trains introduced
After reports of fully loaded coaches of workmen special trains between Chennai and Arakakonam went viral last week, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway added two more trains to the section. 
 

