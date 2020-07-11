STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says BJP trying to topple his govt; saffron party blames Congress infighting

CM Gehlot's remarks came a day after the Special Operation Group registered a formal FIR in the horse-trading charges during the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP is still making a determined effort to topple his government and MLAs are being lured with offers of 25 crores each. The BJP has strongly denied the charge and blamed the rift within the ruling Congress for the current situation.

CM Gehlot's remarks came a day after the SOG (Special Operation Group) registered a formal FIR in the horse-trading charges during the Rajya Sabha elections last month. Alleging that the BJP had crossed all limits of inhumanity, Gehlot said, "While the state government kept working for the people during the Covid-19 crisis, the BJP has continued to cause problems. They are making increasing efforts to topple my government."

Alleging that the BJP had crossed all limits of inhumanity, Gehlot said, "While the state government kept working for the people during the Covid-19 crisis, the BJP has continued to cause problems. They are making increasing efforts to topple my government."

Gehlot pointed out that Congress governments in Karnataka last year and Madhya Pradesh this year were replaced by the BJP amid allegations of MLAs' poaching. He asserted that the BJP had "bought seven MLAs in Gujarat" to win last month's Rajya Sabha election and "they tried to do the same thing in Rajasthan. But we stopped them and gave them a lesson they will remember for a long time."

The Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five-year term, Gehlot exuding confidence while alleging that the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party’s top leadership. "We keep hearing of money being offered to MLAs to switch sides. Some have been promised up to Rs 15 crores and some are being offered other favours. This is happening on a constant basis," Gehlot said.

Over 20 Congress MLAs have also issued a joint statement alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the government by “luring” legislators. They alleged that the top BJP leadership was involved in the “conspiracy” but have declared that no temptation can shake their integrity.

The BJP has rejected all the allegations and has hit back that whatever is going on is the result of Congress infighting centred over the clash between the  Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot. State BJP chief Satish Poonia said, “The BJP has nothing to do with all these allegations. During the Rajya Sabha elections, they hadOVIDovid-19 crisis and that is why they are just trying to divert public attention."

While the Congress-BJP battle it out, the police's special operations group (SOG) has issued notices to Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their government. A notice has also been sent Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement.

After registering an FIR against two people on Friday, the SOG has even arrested them for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs and for toppling the Gehlot government. Sources say that the SOG may soon issue notices to nearly a dozen MLAs and others in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot horse-trading Rajasthan BJP SOG
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp