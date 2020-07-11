Shops to stay closed till July 13, home delivery of essentials allowed: Noida DM on UP lockdown

By PTI

NOIDA: All shops, offices, commercial establishments, including shopping malls, shall remain closed till July 13 across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday.

The administration also warned that a fine of Rs 500 will be slapped each time for non-compliance if people are found without face cover or masks outdoors.

Industrial establishments shall remain open but will have to follow all preventive measures, including setting up of COVID help desk, to operate, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

The directions were issued in view of the lockdown-like curbs imposed across Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm on Friday till 5 pm on July 13 in a preventive measure against COVID-19 outbreak and other vector-borne diseases.



The DM said a special drive will be carried out during the period across the district health officials as per the state government's instructions with a special focus on identifying and testing high risk groups for the novel coronavirus.

"Supply of essential goods and services shall be allowed through home delivery while there will be no restriction on supply of medical goods and services," Suhas said in a letter addressed to local residents.

"Such category of people whose movement is permitted by the government order do not require separate pass. And identity cards issued by respective organisation/industry shall be considered as valid for their movement," he said.

"Movement to and fro railway stations and airport shall not be prohibited," he added.

Suhas said a special drive of antigen-based rapid tests for COVID-19 will be carried out, as he urged citizens, resident welfare associations, apartment owners' associations to cooperate.

"Special enforcement against non-compliance regarding wearing of face covers and masks.

Fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed each time for non-compliance," he warned.