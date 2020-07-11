STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States cancelling trains due to spike in coronavirus  

Tamil Nadu government requested to cancel seven trains from June 29 to July 15.

A passenger wearing mask waits along with her son for the arrival of a train at the Nizamuddin Railway Station as Indian Railways resumed operations of 200 passenger trains in New Delhi.

A passenger wearing mask waits along with her son for the arrival of a train at the Nizamuddin Railway Station as Indian Railways resumed operations of 200 passenger trains in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is getting requests for reducing frequency of trains and cancel stoppages and hence has not introduced any new train services, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Friday.

“We are in constant touch with states on a real time basis. Depending on the Covid situation, we are getting request for cancellation of few trains, reducing the frequency of trains and sometime cancelling the stoppage of the trains in the state. This is the reason why we have been unable to announce more train services,” he said. 

Tamil Nadu government requested to cancel seven trains from June 29 to July 15. “Yesterday (Thursday), they again wrote that they want to further cancel those trains ,”the Railway Board Chairman said, adding that similar requests came from Bengal and Odisha.  

