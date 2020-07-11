STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 27,114 new cases India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8.2 lakh; death toll climbs to 22,123

While the total coronavirus caseload surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday, there were 2,83,407 active cases and 5,15,385 recoveries.

Published: 11th July 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours.

While the total coronavirus caseload surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday, there were 2,83,407 active cases and 5,15,385 recoveries.

"Thus, around 62.78 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Of the 519 new deaths reported, 226 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Karnataka, 42 from Delhi, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from West Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh reported 15 fatalities, Gujarat 14, Telangana eight and Rajasthan six.

Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir reported five deaths, followed by Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab with four deaths each from, Haryana and Puducherry three fatalities each while two persons have succumbed to the viral infection in Chhattisgarh.

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261) and Delhi (1,09,140).

Meanwhile, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 10. Out of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday, according to the ICMR.

