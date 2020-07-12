STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi attacks RJD for seeking postponement of assembly polls

He said that the election to the Bihar legislative assembly is in about three months ahead and it is the job of the election commission to assess the pandemic situation before taking a final decision.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Responding to the persistent demands of the RJD seeking postponement of Bihar elections, state deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday compared the opposition party to a weak student who wants exams to be delayed just so he doesn't fail them. "RJD is looking for an excuse to postpone the polls in view of its possible defeat," senior BJP leader said. 

"We in NDA are ready for every situation. Whether assembly elections are held as per the schedule or are postponed by the election commission, the NDA will abide by it," Modi said adding that there is no room for the party like RJD that has continued to wreak havoc of fear during its 15 years of rule in Bihar. 

He said that the election to the Bihar legislative assembly is in about three months ahead and it is the job of the election commission to assess the pandemic situation before taking a final decision.

"Till  a final decision is arrived at, no political rhetoric or ruckus should be created on the preparations of commission," he said targeting the RJD for making a mountain out of a mole on the election issue.

Predicting complete disintegration of mahagatbandhan (grand alliance), Modi said that nobody in the state had any faith in the coalition party as it had always been an alliance of self interests rather than any political ideologies.  "It's so ironic that the so called biggest leader of this grand alliance is convicted and jailed in connection with scams and can't even contest for the post of a Mukhiya. How can anyone trust in such coalition? The party which will trust in this coalition will get nothing but a deceit," he said.

Upon his attention drawn on a recent statement of Tejashawi Yadav related to the possibility of Lalu Prasad's bail, Modi termed it as a move to put political pressure on the judiciary. 

"With such kind of political rhetoric, RJD leader also wants to prevent mass exodus of party leaders ahead of elections seeing no political future ahead of this party," he said.

"Lalu Prasad was sentenced to jail after four years of transparent and long judicial process in four cases of fodder scam worth Rs 1000 crores. To grant him bail is the court's prerogative. On what basis the RJD can predict about the bail in October,"  Modi said.

He categorically denied that Lalu Prasad being in jail or getting bail will not make much difference for the NDA as NDA has served and performed for the progress and peace of the state.

"If Lalu Prasad lives among the people, we will not have to put more effort in reminding them of his dreadful reign of 15-years long jungle Raj as nothing was done during the period of RJD rule from 1990 to 2004," he said.

When asked about relentless efforts of Tejashawi Yadav in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi in the Centre taking on the NDA government, Modi said, "Both Tejashawi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are products of dynasty politics without any knowledge of how development oriented governance is done for the welfare of state as well as the country".

He further said that they (Tejashawi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) have never been able to prove themselves in the dignity of those party posts because of being rooted with dynastic politics.

"Rahul Gandhi made irresponsible statements right from the purchase of Rafael aircrafts to the standoff with China. Tejashawi Yadav has proved his immaturity by opposing the decision of the NDA government to give constitutional status to the backward classes Commission and to give 10% reservation to the general class people of poor economic strata," he said.

"The way Rahul Gandhi is not now taken seriously by people in politics, the habit of speaking only against the government everyday has made Tejashawi Yadav so light that he has got out of public mind and consideration", Modi said.

He predicted the continuation of NDA government in Bihar as it has set a new record of development in every field after 2005 while the opposition including RJD had plunged the state into darkness of backwardness.

