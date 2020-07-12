STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar to have first of its kind 'Mithila-Haat' along North-East corridor in Madhubani

Outlining the salient features of this project, Dr Deore said that a multipurpose hall will also be constructed for art training in addition to a Geographic Indication Centre.

Published: 12th July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

This 'Mithila-Haat' is a first of its kind in the state and would come up on a total area of around 1.79 acres.

This 'Mithila-Haat' is a first of its kind in the state and would come up on a total area of around 1.79 acres.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar will have a world-class ‘Mithila-Haat' along the Delhi-Kolkata national highway on the North-East Corridor in Madhubani district by March 2022.

This 'Mithila-Haat' is a first of its kind in the state and would come up on a total area of around 1.79 acres.

Sharing details about this with The New Indian Express, Madhubani district magistrate Dr. Nilesh Ramchandra Deore said: “It will be a platform, whereby the arts and crafts, madhubani paintings, cuisines and all other folk arts of Mithilanchal region will be branded at one place and promoted nationally and across the world.”

The Detail Project Report (DPR) of the Mithila-Haat, prepared by architect Adarsh Singh and his team, has been reviewed by officials including Madhubani's DM, assistant collector Preeti and executive engineer of Water Resources and Building Construction Department recently.

Outlining the salient features of this project, Dr Deore said that a multipurpose hall will also be constructed for art training in addition to a Geographic Indication Centre (GIC).

“There would be a pond next to this haat, well beautified to give a soothing geographical look artistically and aesthetically with all-around pathways for the residents of Jhanjharpurto visit with their family members,” he said, adding that a total 50 shops will be in the Mithila-Haat.

There will also be a ‘foodcourt’ with various cuisines of Mithilanchal’s region in this haat.

“It has also been decided to build separate dormitory for men and women on the first floor of the haat whereas a meeting hall is proposed on its third flyer”, Dr Deore said.

The Madhubani DM further said that approval has been received for the construction of this haat at Rs 3 crore.  

He credited and thanked WRD minister Sanjay K Jha for rendering all assistance to this project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mithila Haat Bihar Madhubani
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp