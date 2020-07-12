Bihar to have first of its kind 'Mithila-Haat' along North-East corridor in Madhubani

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar will have a world-class ‘Mithila-Haat' along the Delhi-Kolkata national highway on the North-East Corridor in Madhubani district by March 2022.

This 'Mithila-Haat' is a first of its kind in the state and would come up on a total area of around 1.79 acres.

Sharing details about this with The New Indian Express, Madhubani district magistrate Dr. Nilesh Ramchandra Deore said: “It will be a platform, whereby the arts and crafts, madhubani paintings, cuisines and all other folk arts of Mithilanchal region will be branded at one place and promoted nationally and across the world.”

The Detail Project Report (DPR) of the Mithila-Haat, prepared by architect Adarsh Singh and his team, has been reviewed by officials including Madhubani's DM, assistant collector Preeti and executive engineer of Water Resources and Building Construction Department recently.

Outlining the salient features of this project, Dr Deore said that a multipurpose hall will also be constructed for art training in addition to a Geographic Indication Centre (GIC).

“There would be a pond next to this haat, well beautified to give a soothing geographical look artistically and aesthetically with all-around pathways for the residents of Jhanjharpurto visit with their family members,” he said, adding that a total 50 shops will be in the Mithila-Haat.

There will also be a ‘foodcourt’ with various cuisines of Mithilanchal’s region in this haat.

“It has also been decided to build separate dormitory for men and women on the first floor of the haat whereas a meeting hall is proposed on its third flyer”, Dr Deore said.

The Madhubani DM further said that approval has been received for the construction of this haat at Rs 3 crore.

He credited and thanked WRD minister Sanjay K Jha for rendering all assistance to this project.