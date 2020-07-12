BJP doesn't believe in democracy, will fail to topple Rajasthan govt: Congress

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader PL Punia said that while the BJP succeeded in toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, it would fail to do so in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Punia said, "The BJP is working as a political business in Rajasthan. They are trying to purchase MLAs by offering them 10-15 crore each as suggested by the Rajasthan Chief Minister. The police have arrested two persons, who were charged with trying to buy elected legislatures. It is very unfortunate."

"As many as 28 MLAs submitted a privilege motion, urging steps to be taken against the BJP. It is in its (BJP's) DNA to grab power by whatever means. They make use of agencies like CBI and ED to run after their rivals," he added.

He alleged that the BJP does not believe in democracy and said, "In Madhya Pradesh, they toppled the Congress government by unfair means and made Shivraj Singh Chouhan the Chief Minister. It is the same story everywhere, including in Rajya sabha elections. While they succeeded in Madhya Pradesh, they will not do so in Rajasthan."

Reports have surfaced in the media regarding Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot arriving in Delhi, along with close to two dozen MLAs loyal to him as the crisis in the Congress government in the state.

The BJP has, however, denied any involvement in the ongoing feud within the Rajasthan Congress.