Constable who was in car transporting gangster Vikas Dubey tests positive for COVID-19

An official said four other police personnel who were also in the vehicle have tested negative.

Published: 12th July 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the Hallet Hospital where the body of gangster Vikas Dubey was brought for post-mortem in Kanpur Friday July 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable, who was in the vehicle that was transporting dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

"The report came in late on Saturday. The cop has now been admitted to an isolation ward," Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said.

He said four other police personnel who were also in the vehicle have tested negative.

Gangster Dubey was killed Friday morning by UP police near Kanpur during his transit from Ujjain allegedly after he tried to escape from the spot following an accident of the vehicle carrying him.

The four-wheeler had toppled on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

The COVID-positive constable was injured in the encounter in which Dubey was gunned down.

Contact-tracing of the constable is underway, Kamal said.

