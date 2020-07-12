COVID-19: Jharkhand tally reaches 3,680 as 162 more test positive

By ANI

RANCHI: A total of 162 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 3,680.

"Total COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand rise to 3,680, with 162 new positive cases reported on July 11. There are total 1,393 active cases, 2,263 recovered cases," said State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 1,393 are active cases while 2,263 people have recovered from the illness.

So far, Jharkhand has recorded 24 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the toll due to the disease stood at 22,674.