India's COVID tally climbs to 8,49,553 as 28,637 new cases, 551 deaths recorded in 24 hours 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 62.93 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

This was the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested up to July 11 with 2,80,151 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 551 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 223 are from Maharashtra, 70 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Bihar, 10 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Telangana, eight each from Assam and Punjab and seven from Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reported six deaths each, followed by Odisha with five, Goa with three, Kerala two and Puducherry and Tripura one fatality each.

Of the total 22,674 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,116 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,334 deaths, Gujarat 2,032, Tamil Nadu 1,898, Uttar Pradesh 913, West Bengal 906, Madhya Pradesh 644, Karnataka 613 and Rajasthan 503.

So far 348 people have died of COVID-19 in Telangana, 309 in Andhra Pradesh, 297 in Haryana, 195 in Punjab, 169 in Jammu and Kashmir, 131 in Bihar, 61 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Assam and 29 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 23 deaths, Puducherry 18, Chhattisgarh 17, Goa 12, Himachal Pradesh 11, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura two and Ladakh have reported one fatality.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,46,600 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,34,226 Delhi at 1,10,921, Gujarat at 40,941, Uttar Pradesh at 35,092, Karnataka at 36,216 and Telangana at 33,402.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 28,453 in West Bengal, 27,235 in Andhra Pradesh, 23,748 in Rajasthan, 20,582 in Haryana and 17,201 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has 15,536 instances of the infection, Bihar 15,373, Odisha 12,526, and Jammu and Kashmir 10,156 cases.

Punjab has reported 7,587 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 7,438 cases.

A total of 3,897 have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,613 in Jharkhand, 3,417 in Uttarakhand, 2,368 in Goa, 1,949 in Tripura, 1,593 in Manipur, 1,337 in Puducherry, 1,182 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,077 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 748 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 555 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 471 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 341 cases, Mizoram 227, Meghalaya 207, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 163 infections so far, while Sikkim has recorded 151 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 3,024 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," it added.