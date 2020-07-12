Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot too 'persecuted'; Congress' deja vu moment

By Online Desk

As Rajasthan politics gathers steam from the ongoing tensions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, an old party colleague turned BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia added his two cents, by saying that he was "sad to see Pilot too being persecuted" by the CM.

Taking to Twitter Scindia shared his thoughts on the ongoing Congress tussle in the western state. He said, "Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia."

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Scindia, who felt that he was sidelined after the party's win in 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, had recently quit the Congress party along with 22 MLAs, leading to the toppling of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Both Scindia and Pilot have been colleagues working under the UPA government as junior ministers.

Congress tussle in Rajasthan

The political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress which began when the horse-trading charges in the Rajya Sabha polls last month came to light, has now turned into an open war between CM Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot.

Pilot is now especially upset over the recent summons for questioning by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

The SOG wrote to Pilot on Friday seeking his availability to record his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan - a move which has brought the rift between the two leaders out in the open.

Amid the deepening crisis in Rajasthan Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot has called for an 8 pm meeting with MLAs at his residence in Jaipur on Sunday, followed by another 9 pm meeting with his ministers.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who was reportedly in Delhi to apprise the Congress high command of his discomfiture with Gehlot's style of functioning, has not been able to meet either Rahul or Sonia Gandhi. But, he has held a meeting with senior leader Ahmed Patel who has reportedly assured Pilot that the party will ensure that no injustice is done to him.

Sources say that Avinash Pandey, the AICC General Secretary Incharge for Rajasthan has already submitted a report to Sonia Gandhi in which he has assessed that there is no danger to the Congress government in the state.

(With inputs from ENS)