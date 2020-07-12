STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kanpur encounter: SO Kaushalendra Pratap Singh recounts face-off with Dubey's men

He continued saying that a few people who were firing at the police were identified later when their pictures went viral.

Published: 12th July 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the residence of don Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village | PTI

By ANI

KANPUR (Uttar Pradesh): Station Officer (SO), Bithoor Police Station, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, a part of 35-member team which was sent to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey last week, recounted the events of the day when an unprecedented ambush led to the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "On July 2, I received a call from SO Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari (suspended now) at around 12:00 am following which we went for the arrest. We parked our vehicles around 2-2.5 km away from the spot. While we were walking ahead, around 20 rounds were fired at us following which our force scattered, few of them who were without weapons tried to hide while the personnel with weapons took their position."

"I was sitting behind the wall with two other police personnel. I had a pistol but the other two didn't have any weapon. Our constable Ajay Senghar told us that he was shot in the stomach. One more police personnel was shot in the hand. People were firing from the terrace so we couldn't see them," he added.

He continued saying that a few people who were firing at the police were identified later when their pictures went viral.

"We somehow managed to move away from that spot. We had no plans for encounter...I didn't even know who was the person we went to arrest. If we had any idea, the situation would have been different. I took around 10 people with me from my police station, out of which four had weapons. So in total, including police personnel from other stations, we had around 15 weapons," said Singh.

The team which went to arrest Dubey consisted of almost 35 police personnel, he informed.

"When we went for the arrest, it wasn't dark. Lights were there which proved out to be a drawback for us as the people on the terrace identified the positions of police personnel. There was a power cut later. Vinay Tiwari was with us only but when they started firing, Tiwari was left behind. Maybe he took his position," said Singh.

"When I and my two constables were injured and we managed to escape the spot, we saw Tiwari on the way," he added.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run and had allegedly come to the city to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter UP Police
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp