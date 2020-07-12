STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari quarantines self after 16 Raj Bhavan staffers test COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra governor, BS Koshiyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has gone into self-quarantine after 16 Raj Bhavan staffers were tested positive for coronavirus.

Raj Bhavan has also cancelled its scheduled programs and restricted the entry of the people into the premises.

The BMC will also declare its staff quarters as a contaminated and high-risk zone.

Meanwhile, swabs of 100 staffers were collected after an electrician tested positive. 

Out of 100 tests, 16 results came positive while results of 57 tests are awaited.

"The people so far detected as Covid-19 positive are not directly working or in touch with the Governor. However, as a precautionary measure, Bhagat Singh Koshyari may also undergo testing coronavirus," a Raj Bhavan employee said.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant sent wished for Governor Koshiyari and the infected staffers' good health, in a tweet.

Mumbai has so far reported a total of 91,457 coronavirus cases with 5,241 fatalities while Maharashtra recorded 2,46,600 cases of which 99,499 are active ones, 1,36,985 have been cured/migrated. A total of 10,116 have died in the state after contracting the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

(With ANI inputs)

