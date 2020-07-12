Mango sales dip due to COVID-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

By ANI

MEERUT (Uttar Pradesh): Despite it being the peak season for mangoes, traders in the Meerut's mandi are unable to sell the fruit due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Sales of mangoes have been running low this season.

Speaking to ANI, Shamim Ahmed, a fruit trader said, "There are six different types of mangoes coming for sale in this mandi, including langra and chausa. Earlier, sales worth crores of rupees used to take place. Now, with fewer sales of the fruit, everyone from traders to farmers are worried"

"Mangoes are mostly supplied to Nepal, Mumbai, Bihar and Rajasthan from here. Earlier close to hundred trucks and other vehicles were used to transport the fruit. Even though the government announced tax concessions for mangoes, what benefit will we get due to lack of sale," he added.

Ahmed said that while earlier traders from other cities used to visit the mandi, it has stopped due to restrictions. "With fewer sales now, everyone is incurring losses," he said.