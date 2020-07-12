STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's love for India 'fake', met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' during Doklam standoff: JP Nadda

Earlier today, Gandhi had targeted the Central government over the June clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and asked what had happened that China "took away" the sacred land of India.

Published: 12th July 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador "secretly" during the Doklam standoff and alleged that his love for the nation is "fake".

"The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam standoff and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake. You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" he said after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala.

ALSO READ | What happened that China took away India's land during Modi's rule: Rahul asks government

The BJP President also urged the workers of United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front and the Congress to join his party.

"UDF, LDF, Congress have always kept the nation in the dark. I call upon the workers and people of Kerala to leave LDF, UDF and Congress to join the BJP and make the state stronger," he said.

Notably, earlier today Gandhi had targeted the Central government over the June clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and asked what had happened that China "took away" the sacred land of India.

"What had happened that China took away the sacred land of Mother India during Modi ji's tenure?" the Congress leader asked on Twitter (translated from Hindi). He also posted an article by a news website about the Galwan valley clash.

20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doklam standoff Galwan Valley Ladakh standoff Rahul Gandhi JP Nadda BJP China
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp