STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Write 'mask lagaana hai' 500 times as fine if you violate lockdown rules in UP's Firozabad

These people will not face any police action but will be made to sit in the class for 3-4 hours.

Published: 12th July 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mask, coronavirus, COVID-19

In the class, the violators will be first shown a video telling them the benefits and necessity of wearing a mask. (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: In a bid to teach a lesson to people who get out on streets without wearing a mask, the Firozabad district administration here along with the police have come up with an idea under which a person who has not worn one will be made to write 500 times - 'mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)'.

Aptly named as 'mask ki class', the class will have a police official, an official of the district administration and a doctor.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel on Sunday said, "In this class, lessons will be imparted to those people who are found moving out without a mask."

These people will not face any police action but will be made to sit in the class for 3-4 hours.

In the class, the violators will be first shown a video telling them the benefits and necessity of wearing a mask, the SSP added.

"Then, they will be made to write 'mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)' 500 times," Patel said.

The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coroanvirus Lockdown
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp