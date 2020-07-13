10 more BSF staffers test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally rises to 319

By PTI

SHILLONG: Ten BSF personnel were among 12 people found infected with COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, raising the state's coronavirus count to 319, Health Minister A L Hek said.

The two other cases were reported from the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), he said.

The state now has 271 active cases.

So far, 46 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

The minister said that 182 BSF personnel, two Air Force employees and two staffers of other central armed paramilitary forces have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, while the remaining 133 are are civilians.

Meanwhile, a deputy commissioner in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, in which state capital Shillong is located, was asked to go for 14 days' home quarantine after a member of her family was detected COVID-19 positive, a health department official said on Monday.

The family member of Matsiewdor War Nongbri, who lives with her in the same house, tested positive for the disease last week, he said.

However, the test result of the IAS officer's swab sample came out negative, the official said.