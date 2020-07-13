STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress now witnesses factionalism in Himachal Pradesh

The lunch party hosted by former CM was attended by Singh's supporters while former PCC Chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's faction skipped the gathering.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: With Congress witnessing a political crisis unfold in Rajasthan, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh hosted a lunch possibly in a show of strength for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief post here on Sunday.

The lunch party was attended by Singh's supporters while former PCC Chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's faction skipped the gathering.

A few days ago, a similar "lunch diplomacy" was held at Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur's house in which seven leaders participated after which they filed a complaint against Congress state chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore to the High Command. All the seven leaders involved in the "lunch diplomacy" opted out of Virbhadra Singh's lunch.

Sohan Lal Thakur, Sudhir Sharma, Asha Kumari, GS Bali, Ramlal Thakur did not attend Virbhadra Singh's lunch. Although the reasons for this could not be said, political factionalism is also being seen as a reason.

"This lunch has been organised to celebrate the birthday of Virbhadra Ji which could not be celebrated earlier due to some restrictions. It should not be linked to politics. Virbhadra Ji is a senior leader and I have his blessings," State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, former minister Vidya Stokes, Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Rajendra Rana, Mohan Lal Baragata, Kuldeep Pathania, Pawan Kajal, Nad Lal, Jagat Singh Negi, Harish Janaratha, Lakhwinder Rana, Thakur Singh Bharmaori, Chandra Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Kewal Singh Pathania, Chetram Mandi, former MLA Tek Chand Dogra, Prakash Chaudhary, Jagjivan Pal, Sanjay Ratna, Gangu Ram Musafir, Sanjay Ratan, Indra Dat Lakhanpal, Ajay Bahadur, Sundar Singh Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vinay Kumar, Harish Janartha, Aditya Vikram And Yashwant Chhajta attended the lunch hosted by Virbhadra Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Virbhadra Singh
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp