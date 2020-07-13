STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations

The national transporter, in 2018, had launched a dedicated portal to record innovative ideas of its employees across all zones and implement them across the railway network.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Passenger special trains

Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Railway Board has decided to implement 20 ideas given by its employees to ensure safer train journeys and enhance passenger comfort.

The suggestions include a warning bell for travellers at stations before the train departs, real-time CCTV monitoring and printing of unreserved tickets through mobile phones.

The national transporter, in 2018, had launched a dedicated portal to record innovative ideas of its employees across all zones and implement them across the railway network.

According to officials, the portal received over 2,000 entries from September 2018 and December 2019.

The railways, through its July 10 order, has decided to implement 20 such entries.

Some of the technical suggestions that are to be implemented include a vehicular system for ultrasonic flaw detection development developed by the North Central Railway, using pyrometers to monitor temperature of tracks developed by the Malda division.

Among the suggestions by railway employees to improve passenger comfort are natural water coolers that need no electricity and have a life of 10 years. 

These coolers have already been installed at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Nandurbar, Udhana and Bandra railway stations. Real-time CCTV footage monitoring is also one of the suggestions.

Currently, Humsafar trains have CCTVs installed in them but their footage is not monitored in real time. 

Northern Central Railway has devised a method to monitor it real-time with a display unit being provided in the guard’s compartment. 

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways Railway Board Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp