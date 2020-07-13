Chhattisgarh CM to appoint 15 parliamentary secretaries on Tuesday

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Fifteen Congress legislators will be administered oath of office and appointed as parliamentary secretaries in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. They will be sworn-in by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence.

Congress legislator Dwarkadheesh Yadav, Vinod Chandrakar, Shakuntala Sahu, Vikas Upadhyay, Chadradev Rai, Ambika Singhdeo, Chintamani Maharaja, U D Minj, Parasnath Rajwade, Indershah Mandavi, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Gurudayal Singh Banjara, Sishupal Singh, Dr Rashmi Ashish Singh and Rekhchand Jain will be taking an oath as parliamentary secretaries, stated the official press statement issued by the directorate of public relations (DPR).

As the conventional practice, these parliamentary secretaries are meant to assist the state ministers.

With 69 MLAs in the 90 Member House, the Congress party in Chhattisgarh faces a daunting task to keep all its elected leaders in good humour as several remained aspiring for their share of plum placements either in the cabinet or other posts after the party returned to power in December 2018.

