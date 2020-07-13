STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CID to probe Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death case

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over Roy's death.

Published: 13th July 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Deceased BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will investigate the death of BP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging on Monday morning in the Hemtabad area of Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

According to an official, the CID will take charge of the case to probe the cause of his death.

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over Roy's death.

Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata.

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raiganj Sumit Kumar had said that three persons were named in the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA.

"Today morning a case was reported when the body of MLA Hemtabad Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside his house at Raiganj. The police team which went there, after an investigation found a suicide note in his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death," Kumar told ANI here.

"The family has identified the handwriting as that of the deceased MLA. We are looking into all angles and evidence. But prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide," he added.

West Bengal BJP had earlier claimed that their leader was "killed and then hung".

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," BJP Bengal's tweet read. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal violence Debendra Nath Roy CID
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp