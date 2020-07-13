STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Rajasthan tally rises to 24,487 as 95 more test positive

With 135 patients recovering from the disease, the number of those who have recovered now stands at 18,238.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates undergo thermal scanning before their counseling for appointments as Junior Assistants in the Education Department in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Ninety-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 24,487, said the state health department.

"95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487," said the state health department in a bulletin.

Out of the total cases, 5,735 are active cases. Four new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the state to 514.

With 135 patients recovering from the disease, the number of those who have recovered now stands at 18,238.

A total of 10,54,080 samples have been tested so far of which 10,24,895 samples have tested negative and results of 4,298 samples are awaited.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 8,78,254, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp