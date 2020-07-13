STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India good position in COVID19 battle? Rahul questions Modi government's claims

He tagged a graph of India's daily average COVID cases that showed a steady rise, against that of other countries like South Korea and New Zealand which have shown a steady decline in cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the government's claims on battling COVID-19, asking is India at a "good position" in the battle against the virus.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India is in a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the country will fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm.

In a tweet, Gandhi asked, "India at good position in COVID19 battle?".

India saw a daily rise of 28,701 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,78,254 as on Monday morning, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Gandhi has been critical of the government on the handling of the COVID crisis and has accused it of having failed to tackle the situation.

