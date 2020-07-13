STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LAC standoff: Finger-4 and Depsang to be taken up at crucial Corps Commanders' meet

Even as the first phase of troop disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been smooth, Chinese troops are yet to pull out from the Depsang Bulge.

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (File Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
NEW DELHI:  Even as the first phase of troop disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been smooth, Chinese troops are yet to pull out from the Depsang Bulge. This is likely to be taken up in the meeting between Corps Commanders of India and China this week. 

“Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Maj Gen Lin Liu will meet this week to discuss and decide on standoff at Y-junction, Depsang Bulge,” a source said. 

In Depsang, the Chinese have moved their troops and equipment up to the Y-Junction. 

“The Chinese sitting at this point is affecting our patrolling at 5 points as Y-Junction is out way to Patrols and it here that the routes fork into two routes, which have Patrolling Point (PP) 10, PP-11, PP-11A, PP-12 and PP-13 between them,” said a senior Army officer who had served in the area, which is 30 km south-east from the important Daulat Beg Oldi advanced landing ground, which is the world’s highest landing ground. 

The two Corps Commanders have already met thrice to resole the stand-off.

The Chinese have not been clear on Finger-4, too.

“The troops from both sides have dis-engaged from the exact location of Finger-4 but the Chinese troops continue to hold the ridge around,” said another senior Army officer. 

Finger-4 lying on the Northern flank of Pangong lake is the place which led to the standoff at the LAC at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh. 

Chinese soldiers clashed with Indian Army troops on the intervening night of 5 and 6 and then China moved in its troops in Hot Spring sector, Galwan Valley and Depsang, apart from Finger-4. 

