STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left gasping since COVID lockdown: The distressed Khes weavers of UP's ceramic city

The lesser-known Khes weavers in UP, who earn their livelihood solely by churning blankets out of yarns of cotton, have been rendered jobless since the great lockdown began in March.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A Khes weaver working in his loom in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja. (Photo|Shashank Gupta)

A Khes weaver working in his loom in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja. (Photo|Shashank Gupta)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

Nestled in the heart of Khurja, Uttar Pradesh's ceramic city, a close-knit weavers' community has been battling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lesser-known Khes weavers in UP, who earn their livelihood solely by churning blankets out of yarns of cotton, have been rendered jobless since the great lockdown began in March.

Although the dusty city has been a famous hub of pottery with a rich history that dates back 500 years, the cottage textile industry, which has been thriving for the past two generations, has taken a beating.

"We are distressed by the amount of loss we are facing and there has been no support from the (Yogi Adityanath) government so far," said Sona, a second-generation Khes weaver.

The sole breadwinner in the family of five, 38-year-old Sona has been weaving at least 20 pairs of Khes blankets a day despite little or no demand.

"I have been working for the past 30 years. I have three kids to take care of. How am I supposed to feed them with no demand in place," he asks.

Sona weaves on his loom. (Photo| Shashank Gupta)

Made of coarse yarn, Khes is a light cotton blanket produced in the northwestern belt of India and used during the onset of winter.  

Khes is often woven with cotton or recycled wool in solid colours or checkered patterns and at times in an amalgamation of colourful threads that contribute to its richness. 

From being used as shawls for men in the past, to now being used in bedding and upholstery, the allure of the fabric lies in its multifunctionality. The fabric is said to have been celebrated by the Mughals as well. 

Although the weave might have its home in Punjab and Haryana's Sonipat, as many as 15 families in Khurja have made it their own. 

These weavers weren't selling their blankets directly in the market and the disrupted supply chain had brought their business to a standstill.

While Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' has fallen short of Yogi's ears in this instance, a JNU student has been helping the community to digitally connect the weavers to potential customers worldwide.

Shashank Gupta, a resident of Khurja, through his Instagram page The Random Delhi has been bringing their hard work to the fore. 

"I returned to Khurja during the lockdown and came to know that the weavers have been suffering a lot. My hometown is known for its ceramic work but there is a very lesser-known weavers' community that is struggling to make ends meet. They have been making blankets, floor covers, et al. I started my efforts to connect them digitally from June 25. So far, we have received a decent response, most from Delhi-NCR and Chennai," he said.

"We are taking the products directly from the local weavers and selling it to the customers without any intermediary," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
khurja khes weavers COVID lockdown Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus woes Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp