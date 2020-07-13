STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Majority is proven in Rajasthan Assembly not at CM Gehlot's house: Sources close to Sachin Pilot

Rebutting the claim by the leaders, sources close to Pilot said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have the numbers.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot

Dy CM Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's show of strength at the CLP meet in Jaipur, sources close to his deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday countered the Gehlot government's claim of having the required numbers and said majority is proven in the Assembly, not at the CM's house.

They also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP.

Pilot, who is also the president of the Congress' Rajasthan unit, had skipped the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at Gehlot's residence, where the MLAs expressed support for the chief minister.

The legislators were then packed in buses and taken to a resort near Jaipur.

There was no official word on the number of MLAs who attended the meeting at Gehlot's home, but party leaders claimed 106 legislators were there.

Rebutting the claim by the leaders, sources close to Pilot said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have the numbers.

The numbers are proven in the Assembly and not at the CM's house.

If they have the numbers, they should take the MLAs to the governor, why take them to a hotel, the sources close to Pilot said.

A resolution adopted at the Congress Legislature Party meeting urged strong disciplinary action against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the government or the party.

Before the meeting, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala adopted a conciliatory tone, saying Pilot and other MLAs could still attend the CLP meeting from which they had distanced themselves.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bharatiya Tribal Party, and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The Congress had rushed AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande, Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur as observers at the meeting.

The party had issued a whip ahead of the CLP meeting, indicating disciplinary action against any MLA who failed to turn up.

Pilot, who has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections, had on Sunday rebelled and claimed that he had the support of over 30 Congress MLAs and some independents.

The current crisis began Friday night when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The notices were sent after police tapped the phone conversation of two men allegedly talking about toppling the Congress government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Crisis Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp