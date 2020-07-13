'No mask, no OPD entry': Chhattisgarh hospital board, IMA issue advisory

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Hospital Board and the state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) have issued an advisory to all hospitals to ensure no patients or their relatives be allowed in the Outpatient Department (OPD) for treatment if they refuse to wear a face mask.

“We have appealed the medical fraternity that anyone found reluctant to use the mask in the OPD should be denied entry. There is a strict guideline issued by the state government on banning the entry of the patient and their relatives in the OPD and the hospital without wearing a mask," said Dr Rakesh Gupta, president of Raipur unit of the Hospital Board.

The Board affirmed that the coronavirus pandemic cannot be controlled by the government alone and the participation of all is a must.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Raipur again witnessed a rise in Covid-19 patients with 84 persons testing positive. Chhattisgarh is among the top five states in the country which has shown a better recovery rate.

