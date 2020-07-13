STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Poet Varavara Rao shifted to JJ hospital in Mumbai

Rao family along with several writers and activists had asked the Maharashtra government to immediately shift the ailing revolutionary.

Published: 13th July 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara rao, elgar parishad case, bhima koregaon case

Arrested Revolutionary Varavara Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao, who is accused in the Elgar Parished case has been shifted to Sir JJ hospital due to his deteriorating health.

Rao family along with several writers and activists had asked the Maharashtra government to immediately shift the ailing revolutionary.

Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, Dean of Sir JJ hospital confirmed that Rao has been brought to the hospital and the doctors are evaluating his health.

Rao’s wife, Hemalatha, and daughters, Sahaja, Anala and Pavana, were worried about his health after a phone call with him on last Saturday. His wife Hemlata said, her husband appeared to be in a state of delirium and hallucination, as he was talking about the funeral of his father and mother, the events that happened seven decades and four decades ago respectively.

“His co-prisoner took the phone from him and informed us that he is not able to walk, go to the toilet and brush his teeth on his own,” she said demanding immediate medical help and release from the prison.

Earlier in a today, Jitendra Awhad, NCP minister in Maharashtra also demanded that Rao be shifted to a hospital. In his tweet, Awhad had said, “We are extremely worried about Varvara Rao's health condition. His possession is under Home Ministry of Central Government and not under the Maharashtra Government. We appeal to the Central Government to urgently shift him to a hospital,” he said tagging to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Varavara Rao is lodged in Taloja jail in Mumbai.

Rao was earlier admitted to Sir JJ hospital after a complaint of giddiness but later he was discharged. The jail authority in Taloja refused to admit that Rao is unwell and need urgent medical help.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Elgar Parished case
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp