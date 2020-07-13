Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to police, a youth was trying to steal money from the cash counter of a shop under Korra police station.

Published: 13th July 2020

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

75 cops quarantined after thief tests positive 
At least 75 police personnel, including officers-in-charge of two police stations, have been quarantined in Hazaribagh after a thief, who was arrested and sent to police custody, tested positive for Covid-19. Korra and Sadar police stations in the district have been sealed and declared containment zones, barring the entry of public. According to police, a youth was trying to steal money from the cash counter of a shop under Korra police station. He was caught by locals and handed over to the police. The accused was later shifted to Sadar police station. He was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2 two days later.

Police launch portal for online complaints
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Jharkhand Police has developed a composite portal for citizens to submit their complaints and applications. This portal will help minimise contact between the police and the public. Many police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. In the portal citizen.jhpolice.gov.in services are available under nine sections namely complaint lodging, character certificate request, tenant verification, permission for protests, employee verification, procession information, event performance information, domestic verification besides provision of download FIRs. The portal has an embedded hyperlink for central citizen services like missing person search, NOC for vehicles and reporting of cybercrime.

Two trains starting from Bihar cancelled 
Indian Railways have cancelled two special trains originating from Bihar based on the request made by Jharkhand government. The Hemant Soren government requested a view of the rising cases in the neighbouring state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure as the safety of the people of Jharkhand could not be compromised by allowing these trains to operate in the state. According to an official release, the Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Special will remain partially cancelled, while Tata-Danapur Superfast Special will remain fully cancelled.

26 migrant workers  ‘trapped’ in UAE
At least 26 workers from Jharkhand, who migrated to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for employment, are trapped there for the last four months and have not been paid any salary. The workers have sought help from the government through social media saying that they have no money and are struggling hard to return home alleging that they have been confined in a room. Workers from Bokaro, Giridihand and Hazaribagh went to Dubai last year to work; they were hired by a contractor to work at Abu Dhabi by NCC Company.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

