STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Pilot is a 'sincere Congressman', won't quit the party: DK Shivakumar

The senior party leader accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress as part of their agenda.

Published: 13th July 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (File photo| Meghana Satry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday expressed confidence that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will not quit the party and called him a "sincere Congressman".

He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress as part of their agenda.

"No, he (Pilot) will not leave. I have full confidence that he will not leave. He is a very sincere Congressman like his father (Rajesh Pilot). He has built the party for the past six-seven years. He is the President (Rajasthan state unit), he has done his best for the party," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "there may be some issues, I'm not saying no, but everything will be sorted out."

A crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held at Jaipur on Monday, amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, and the party has issued a whip to all party legislators mandating their presence.

However, Pilot, who has openly displayed rebellion against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that he was not going to attend the meeting.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Pilot had claimed that the Gehlot government was in minority and more than 30 Congress and some independent legislators have pledged support to him.

Stating that BJP wants to misguide Congressmen and people, Shivakumar said they want to destabilise us, it is their agenda and they are always trying for it.

"I'm very confident, people have given us (Congress) a mandate to work (in Rajasthan). This is Corona time, we all have to work, power is next. I think good sense will prevail on all legislators and leaders," he said.

Our national leaders are there, they will sort out the issue, he said, adding that "as a Congressman I feel that we should all stand united."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot D K Shivakumar Ashok Gehlot Congress
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp