SOG notice to Sachin Pilot aggravated his tussle with Ashok Gehlot: Congress sources

Published: 13th July 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at a protest against the alleged opposition of tampering in reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jaipur Sunday Feb. 16 2020.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Almost Congress insiders concede that the Special Operations Group’s (SOG) notice to Sachin Pilot is just the latest chapter in the tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy that began right after the party came to power in December 2018.

The rivalry has reached a point where the two leaders simply can’t tolerate each other, they said. 

While Pilot feels that he is given no importance in governance, Gehlot is unhappy that his deputy misuses the PCC chief post to create hurdles in every decision.

The chief minister is said to be tired of Pilot’s constant attacks like in the Kota infant deaths and the Congress’ flop show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gehlot is believed to be keen on removing Pilot from the post of the PCC chief.

With the municipal elections slated for next month, the two big leaders want a clear decision from the Congress high command.

ALSO READ | Pilot vs Gehlot: Congress claims support of 109 Rajasthan MLAs ahead of Monday's meeting

While Gehlot is in no mood to share his power with his deputy, Pilot is said to be in no mood to step down as the PCC chief, which gives him a special clout in the state.

In the latest flashpoint, the sources say, Pilot is annoyed that Gehlot is using the SOG probe to create a false impression that he is colluding with the BJP to topple the government.

The PCC chief is said to be angry that all major decisions are taken by Gehlot without any discussion with him.

With the Congress winning two of the three seats in the Rajya Sabha poll, Gehlot’s stock rose in the party. But, Pilot made a veiled attack saying that those who were trying to spread rumours were proved to have been making baseless charges. 

The tussle has reached to such a point that there have been no political appointments in the state. 

Political circles are abuzz that Pilot is also in touch with the BJP. But given the less number of MLAs on his side, sources in the BJP say it is not too keen to test Pilot unless he can help them bring down the Rajasthan government. 

Ultimately, the numbers game may well decide how the Gehlot-Pilot tussle ends as the two leaders are not ready to blink.

Disgruntled leaders can’t see eye-to-eye

With the municipal elections slated for next month, the two big leaders want a clear decision from the Congress high command.

While Gehlot is in no mood to share his power with his deputy, Pilot is said to be in no mood to step down as the PCC chief which gives him a special clout in the state.

