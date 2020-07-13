STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Strict lockdown reimposed in parts of Kashmir after spike in COVID-19 cases

The authorities sealed most of the roads and market places, including the business hub of Lal Chowk here, and sought cooperation of the public to make the lockdown a success.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri men ride their bicycles past fresh barricades erected by police as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Srinagar, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in most parts of Kashmir, including in the city here, on Monday after a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the valley over the past one week, officials said.

They said strict restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley and no movement of people, except for essential services and medical emergencies, was being allowed.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and market places, including the business hub of Lal Chowk here, and sought cooperation of the public to make the lockdown a success.

In Srinagar, the district administration has identified 88 containment zones across the city and strict restrictions on public movement and activities were imposed after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, they said.

The administration has drawn maps of each of these containment zones and they have been sealed as per these maps with only one entry/exit point kept open, the officials said.

They said each of the containment zones has been sealed at 300-500 meters from spots where COVID-19 cases have been detected and entries and exits of all these areas were being manned to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions on movement into and out of them.

The district administration is exploring possibilities of installing surveillance cameras at entries and exits of these areas to ensure there are no violations, they said, adding that their connection with the central control room established at the Deputy Commissioner office once installed is also being explored with an aim to ensure effective enforcement of containment plan through its monitoring at more than one level.

The administration has issued orders for cancelling of all leaves of government officials in the district and are calling them for duties.

Orders for strictest punishments under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant provisions of the law to those violating preventive guidelines of the government for containment of COVID-19 have also been issued, the officials said.

The fine for not wearing mask in public has been increased to Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 for those violating social distancing norms in the containment zones, they said.

The officials said the decision to reimpose restrictions in the valley was taken after recommendations of experts and is aimed at containing further spread of the disease.

A total of 295 out of the 357 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kashmir on Sunday, while 62 were from the Jammu region.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 97 new infections, followed by 40 in neighbouring Ganderbal, according to officials.

While the union territory administration here had first announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley, including in the city here, on March 19 after the union territory saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was then gradually eased in June and the markets in the city re-opened after about three months in the second week of June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kashmir Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp