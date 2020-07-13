STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks

India has recorded over 62 per cent recovery rate as out of around 8.2 lakh people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India till now, around 5.15 lakh have recovered. 

Published: 13th July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

flights, DGCA, airlines

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air-passengers will have to submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 during the three weeks prior to the departure date to be allowed to take their flight. Earlier, passengers had to submit a self declaration form that they did not tested positive during last two months.

Sources said that the Union Civil Aviation ministry has asked the airlines to follow the updated guidelines. Earlier, on May 21, the Centre had made it mandatory for all passengers to submit the self-declaration form before a flight stating that they did not test positive for Covid-19 during two months prior to the departure date.

Officials said that the update has been made keeping in view the fact that as there are a large number of people in India now who have recovered from the deadly virus and the updated form will only help them.
“Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 and who fulfil the three-week criteria will be allowed to travel by flights if they show a Covid-recovery or Covid-discharge certificate from their hospital,” they mentioned.

India has recorded over 62 per cent recovery rate as out of around 8.2 lakh people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India till now, around 5.15 lakh have recovered. Domestic flights started operation in the Country from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Number of air-passengers as well as flights has seen a steady rise in last one month. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flight services
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp