Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air-passengers will have to submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 during the three weeks prior to the departure date to be allowed to take their flight. Earlier, passengers had to submit a self declaration form that they did not tested positive during last two months.

Sources said that the Union Civil Aviation ministry has asked the airlines to follow the updated guidelines. Earlier, on May 21, the Centre had made it mandatory for all passengers to submit the self-declaration form before a flight stating that they did not test positive for Covid-19 during two months prior to the departure date.

Officials said that the update has been made keeping in view the fact that as there are a large number of people in India now who have recovered from the deadly virus and the updated form will only help them.

“Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 and who fulfil the three-week criteria will be allowed to travel by flights if they show a Covid-recovery or Covid-discharge certificate from their hospital,” they mentioned.

India has recorded over 62 per cent recovery rate as out of around 8.2 lakh people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India till now, around 5.15 lakh have recovered. Domestic flights started operation in the Country from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Number of air-passengers as well as flights has seen a steady rise in last one month. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.