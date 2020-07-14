STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

67-year-old doctor passes away due to COVID-19 in Bihar, second such case in state

According to official sources, 67-year-old ENT-specialist Dr NK Singh was admitted to AIIMS after he contracted the virus as he was working on the frontlines.

Published: 14th July 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Bihar, the state witnessed the death of another medical professional, the second in the state due to the virus, at AIIMS on Tuesday. 

According to official sources, 67-year-old ENT-specialist Dr NK Singh, working at Patna Medical College and Hospital was admitted to AIIMS after he contracted the virus as he was working on the frontlines.

He was kept in isolation for eight days at AIIMS but put on the ventilator when his condition worsened.

Dr Singh's demise is the second such case in Bihar as the first casualty, that of Dr Ashwani Kumar, who practised medicine in Gaya, was reported on Sunday night in Patna.

Members of the Indian Medical Association namely senior vice president Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Rajiv Ranjan (Patna) Dr Madhusudan Singh, (Hajipur) and many others from the medical fraternity have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the deaths of their colleagues.

According to a rough estimate, more than 30 doctors have so far have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state, besides at least a dozen other paramedic staffers.

The death toll due to the virus in Bihar has risen to 135 and positive cases tally has climbed to 17,421.

Meanwhile, 20 staffers and other office bearers of Bihar BJP office have also tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson Dr Nikhil Mandal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Bihar coronavirus cases
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp