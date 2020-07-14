67-year-old doctor passes away due to COVID-19 in Bihar, second such case in state

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Bihar, the state witnessed the death of another medical professional, the second in the state due to the virus, at AIIMS on Tuesday.

According to official sources, 67-year-old ENT-specialist Dr NK Singh, working at Patna Medical College and Hospital was admitted to AIIMS after he contracted the virus as he was working on the frontlines.

He was kept in isolation for eight days at AIIMS but put on the ventilator when his condition worsened.

Dr Singh's demise is the second such case in Bihar as the first casualty, that of Dr Ashwani Kumar, who practised medicine in Gaya, was reported on Sunday night in Patna.

Members of the Indian Medical Association namely senior vice president Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Rajiv Ranjan (Patna) Dr Madhusudan Singh, (Hajipur) and many others from the medical fraternity have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the deaths of their colleagues.

According to a rough estimate, more than 30 doctors have so far have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state, besides at least a dozen other paramedic staffers.

The death toll due to the virus in Bihar has risen to 135 and positive cases tally has climbed to 17,421.

Meanwhile, 20 staffers and other office bearers of Bihar BJP office have also tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson Dr Nikhil Mandal said.